Tension In Asaba Over Killing Of Two Youths

No fewer than two persons were allegedly killed in the early hours of last Saturday in Asaba community, Delta state over land dispute.

It was gathered that the problem of land speculations in Asaba said to be a thing of the past, has resurfaced, particularly among youths from Umuezeafadia and Umuaji villages who allegedly attack one another in a fierce gun battle.

It was further gathered that the victims were allegedly killed in the part of umuezeafadia village following claims, and counter claims of land ownership.

The victims, Godfrey Nwadiefe and Dumebi Nnekadi were allegedly killed over the land dispute between the two villages (Umuezeafadia, Umuaji).

But the police spokesman in the state, DSP Andrew Aniamaka who confirmed the incident to The Tide’s source, said, “ A special Tactical Squad is handling the issues. The section is headed by a commissioner of police in charge of PMF force headquarters, Abuja and supervised by a Deputy Inspector General of police DIG, in charge of operations. We moved into the situation and arrested some of the youths, and handed them over to Special Tactical Squad for further investigation “

Our source gathered that trouble resurfaced few months ago when one Isioma was confronted by fellow youths over his alleged land deals, a situation he was said to have contacted the leader of IGP Special Tactical Squad, and allegedly mobilised the police to harass opposition youths.

Family sources hinted that for the squad to storm Asaba, and clip the wings of the perceived opponents of the said Isioma, huge sums of money allegedly exchanged hands.