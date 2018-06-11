Suicide Bomber Blows Self Up In Failed Attack In Borno …As Bomb Explosion Kills One, Injures Two Others In Adamawa

The Borno State Police Command, yesterday, said tragedy was averted when a suicide bomber heading to the market mistakenly detonated an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) killing himself alone.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Damian Chukwu, who confirmed the incident in a statement released in Maiduguri, the state capital, said the incident occurred last Saturday, at about 7:20 p.m. at the Monday Market general area.

He said that the bomber was heading to the market where he saw massive crowd to detonate the IED strapped on his body.

“The male suicide bomber sighted massive presence of police and other security deployments at Oando Filling station near Post Office and hurriedly detonated the explosives, killing himself alone.

“More police personnel have been deployed to most parts of the capital and other flash points in the state.

“This is to ensure security of lives and property, especially in the remaining days of the Ramadan fast and as Eid el-Fitr approaches,” he said.

He added that the police Explosive Ordinance Device team were quickly deployed to sanitise the area and render it safe.

Similarly, reports say a bomb buried by suspected Boko Haram terrorists at a dump site has exploded, killing one person and injuring two others in Mubi, Adamawa State.

Our correspondent learnt that the explosion occurred some minutes after 2pm yesterday as a some boys scavenging at the dump site dug out the unsuspecting bomb, which subsequently exploded with them.

Residents, who spoke to our correspondent on phone, said the military commander in Mubi also confirmed that the explosion in Mubi took place at a dump site at Kabang area.

“It’s not a suicide attack as being speculated. It involved three children gathering scrapped metals.

“