Police Arrest Robbery Suspects, Recover Stolen Car In Delta

Police anti-robbery squad attached to the Delta State police command, has arrested two robbery suspects, Joromi Oghenero and Job Edward for allegedly stealing two vehicles from Effurun town, near Warri, in Delta State.

Confirming the arrest of the suspects to newsmen in Asaba on Saturday, the police spokesman in the state, DSP Andrew Aniamaka said, “The suspects were arrested on Friday night at the compound of a businessman. The police anti-robbery squad was informed in time, and they moved in and arrested the two suspects who have made useful statements to the police. “

DSP Aniamaka said that the two stolen vehicles, Toyota Camry,and a 504 saloon were being driven out of the compound when the police anti-robbery squad swooped on them and arrested them, adding that “the suspects have made useful statements to the police, and they shall soon be charged to court and the vehicles recovered have been given back to the owners.”