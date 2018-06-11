Medical, Dental Consultants Applaud RSU’s Dev Strides

The Chairman of Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), Rivers State Chapter, Dr Jack Ovunda has lauded the management of the State University led by the Vice Chancellor, Prof Blessing C. Didia for the various development strides achieved in the school in recent times.

Ovunda made the commendation when he led other executive members of MDCAN to pay a courtesy visit to the Vice Chancellor in his office in Port Harcourt, last Wednesday.

He told the VC that they were in his office to congratulate him on the various feats his administration has achieved in striving to make the university to become among the best institutions in the world as well as to introduce other executive members of the association to him.

The state chairman of MDCAN used the opportunity to commend the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for the upgrading of all the hospitals in the state including the clinic at the university and assured that the association would partner with the institution on health care delivery.

Earlier in his response, the Vice Chancellor of RSU, Prof Blessing C, Didia thanked the group for the visit and assured them of his administration’s resolve to make the College of Medical Sciences the best across the globe even as he said, that the establishment of the College of Medical Sciences in the university would make the state have enough manpower across all the medical professions.