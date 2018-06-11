Massive Projects Delivery: Wike, A Refiner’s Fire -Dogara …As Obi Of Onitsha Counts Rivers Luck To Have Gov …NUJ Hails Wike On NIPR Honour

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara has described the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike as a refiner’s fire and a fullers’ soap, who has diligently transformed Rivers State.

He spoke, last Friday, when he commissioned the Woji-Elelenwo Dual Carriageway and Bridge, a major inter-change between three local government areas of Obio/Akpor, Port Harcourt and Eleme.

Dogara said: “This governor is a consummation of excellence. He is a representative of a refiner’s fire and a fuller’s soap. A refiner’s fire separates impurities from the gold and leaves the gold intact.

“Refiner’s fire brings out the best. A fuller’s soup removes dirt and leaves the cloth sparkling clean. I am exceedingly proud of what Governor Wike has done”, Dogara said.

He congratulated the people of Rivers State for the luck of having Wike whose excellent performance was unparallel.

The speaker noted that though he belongs to the All Progressives Congress (APC), as a parliamentarian, the entire country was his constituency, adding that only tribalists were restricted to their tribes and political parties.

According to him, democracy has no place for tribalists, because they don’t value performance.

“I wonder why someone will look at this project, and say nothing exists. If that is the case, the person is a tribalist. As citizens, we celebrate excellence, and we must celebrate Governor Wike”, the speaker said.

He said that in some other states, projects of the nature of Woji-Elelenwo Dual Carriageway would be celebrated for weeks, and noted that in view of the developmental nature of the major projects outlined by Wike, President Muhammadu Buhari would honour the invitation of Rivers State Government to perform the commissioning.

Dogara stated that the people of Rivers State know what they did concerning Wike in the past, and also know what to do concerning him, moving forward.

In his remarks, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike stated that Nigerians need democracy dividends and not party politics, stressing that he invited Dogara to commission the dual carriageway because pro-people projects transcend inter-party rivalry.

The governor revealed that there was an attempt to distract the Rivers State Government, noting that the Federal Government has once again arranged the refund of state funds used for federal projects, but excluded Rivers State from benefiting from the initiative.

Speaking further, Wike disclosed that the Mother and Child Hospital, Saakpenwa-Bori Road and Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo-Nkoro Unity Road would be commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari, adding that the state government would not commission the project until the President was available to do the needful.

On the Woji-Elelenwo Road, Wike said that though the road was awarded by the Chibuike Amaechi government in 2009, the administration failed to fund it, leading to its abandonment in 2012.

“This project is very useful. That is why we chose to complete it. There was no road here at the time we came. We completed the road and the bridge. We have paid the contractor up to 95 per cent.

“This road is an alternative route to Trans-Amadi-Slaughter Road. Ordinarily, we would have tolled it, but due to our love for the people, we will not toll it”, Wike said.

He said that the road was awarded by the previous administration at N3billion, and revalued by the same administration to N11billion before his administration took office in 2015, and assured the people of Rivers State that he would never disappoint them.

In his remarks, Rivers State Works Commissioner, Hon Dumnamene Dekor said the road was constructed on a swampy area, with a beautiful flyover, streetlights, an under-pass and 750-metre bridge.

Also speaking, Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Prince Noble Amadi said the road would help in developing the economy of Woji and Elelenwo communities, and praised the Rivers State governor for several key projects in Obio/Akpor, which have raised the standard of living of the people.

After the commissioning, the people of Elelenwo staged a street celebration where they danced with the governor on the brand new road.

The governor also set aside protocol to hug and celebrate with the excited people of Elelenwo.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has joined millions of Rivers people and Nigerians across the world to felicitated with the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, over the honorary award of Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) bestowed on him, and his appointment as patron of the state chapter of the institute at its 2018 State Conference in Port Harcourt, last Thursday.

In a statement, Chairman of the council, Omoni Ayo-Tamuno, noted that going by the antecedents of the governor, particularly in terms of infrastructural development, it was not surprising that he met the NIPR criteria to earn the double honours.

According to the NUJ chairman, “if honour must be given to whom it is due, the governor (Wike) has done a lot in three years. There is no better way to encourage him to do more than appreciate his effort”.

While emphasizing on the governor’s call for the NIPR to go beyond professionalism to improve the faith of the country, Ayo-Tamuno appealed to government at all levels to also recognize professionals in all fields of endeavour in their appointments.

“This is one way to put square pegs in square holes, and it will reflect on general governance in the country at large”, he said.

The NUJ chairman also congratulated Pastor Paulinus Nsirim for emerging chairman of the state chapter of the NIPR at the end of elections at the 2018 Conference of the institute.

“Pastor Nsirim, who is currently the permanent secretary, Ministry of Information and Communications, and former chairman of the Rivers State Council of the NUJ, will no doubt bring a lot of experience to bear as chairman of NIPR. The Rivers State Council of the NUJ heartily celebrates with our own”, he added.