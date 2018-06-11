LG Boss Lauds Wike For Rebuilding School

The Caretaker Committee chairman of Ogu / Bolo Local Government Area, Rev Francis Ada Ebenezer has hailed the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for rebuilding Government Secondary School, Ogu which was demolished and abandoned by the immediate past administration in the state.

Rev Ebenezer who made the commendation while playing host to 1979 Old Boys Association of the School at his residence in Port Harcourt, Friday, said the edifice would boost educational advancement and enjoined both the old students and the present ones to remain grateful to Governor Nyesom Wike for his commitment to build the school.

The Ogu/ Bolo boss also lauded the 1979 old boys for being good ambassadors of the school and expressed excitement over their achievements

According to him, as an old boy of the school, the 1979 set of students had also made the school proud in sports, academics and discipline, and reminded them that the monthly old boys meeting of the set should be sustained as it is a veritable tool of sharing ideas and informations.