Illegal Bunkering: Lawyer Debunks Bribery Claim

Recent reports over claims that the Joint Military Taskforce has mandated one Mr Dagogo Gilbert to front as its representative in collecting bribe for bunkering activities in Bille in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State has been debunked as false and malicious.

Mr Gilbert in a chat with newsmen in Port Harcourt said the news reports were targeted at tarnishing his image and putting him into trouble.

He described those peddling the claim as “faceless groups and individuals without verifiable address and identify, and stated that as a law abiding citizen, he would not engage in any illegal business or front for the military for such act as it goes against the law.

He said: “I have not been and will never be involved in oil bunkering or other activities in my whole life and therefore do not know anything in connection with or pertaining the false stories peddled in the media against my person, which sole purpose was to smear my name and ruin my reputation built over years of hard work and dedication.

Gilbert further stated that as a civil servant, he would not engage in such activity, as he denied knowing any JTF official or commander. Calling on the publications to desist from making spurious allegations, Gilbert said already he had instructed his lawyers to take necessary legal action against those tarnishing his image.