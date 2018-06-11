Group Donates Uniforms To Pupils In Rivers

A faith based organisation in Rivers State which has a special interest on the spiritual well being young minds in the society, MD-into change Development initiative, (MD-IDI) has donated 50 school uniforms to two primary schools in Elekahia as part of its contributions to the development of education in the state.

The two primary schools which received the MD-IDI free school uniforms initiative include, State primary Schools all in Elekahia in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of the state over the weekend.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, the founder and the project initiator, MD-Info change Development Initiative, Maxson Dikibugerere Edmond said that the initiative was borne to contribute the organisation’s quota to the development of education in the state and added tha`t the occasion was also used to launch the vision 50:50:5- “The Teachers Inspired Initiative.”

He explained that the vision 50:50:5- was aimed at reaching out to the children in the street who are school drop outs and ensure that they enroll them back to schools and called for partnership among spirited individuals to help grow the project.

The project initiator used the forum to call for the establishment of what he called “Teachers Cooperative Development Bank” in the state that would provide affordable housing scheme only for teachers in the state.

Earlier in his response, the state Commissioner for Education, Dr. Tamunosisi Gogo Jaja represented on the occasion by Mrs. O.V. Odili lauded the group for the gesture and urged other organisations in the state to emulate MD-IDI to partner with the state to provide qualitative education for all in state.