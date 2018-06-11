Google Africa’s Startups Create 132 Jobs, Impact 4.5m Users

Google has revealed that its Lunchpad Accelerator Africa Class 1, has graduated with 12 startups creating 132 jobs and impacting 4.5 million users.

Head of Startup Success and Services, Launchpad Accelerator Africa, Google Mr Folagbade Olatunji-David, said this in a statement in Lagos.

According to him, the graduation of Class 1, has opened calls for applications for Google Launchpad Accelerator Africa Class 2.

The Tide source reports that the Lunchpad Accelerator inaugurated in March, saw 12 startups emerging from six African countries: Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, and Uganda .Our source also said that Launchpad Accelerator Africa was announced less than a year ago by Google Chief Executive Officer, Sundar Pichai at Google for Nigeria on July 27.

Pichai had said that the Google Launchpad Accelerator Africa programme would provide African startups with more than three million dollars in equity-free support, working space.

He noted that it would also provide access to expert advisers from Google, Silicon Valley, and Africa over the next three years.

Participants would also receive travel and PR supports during each three-month programme.

Olatunji-David said that Google was also extending the programme to include startups from additional 12 African countries, bringing the number to 18 countries all together.

He listed the additional 12 countries to include: Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Cameroon, Botswana, Sénégal, Ethiopia, Cote d’Ivoire, Algeria.