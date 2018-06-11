EFCC Recovers N220m Fraud Money In Five Months

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) say, it has recovered over N220 million in the past five months from cases of fraud and corrupt practices in the states of the South-South zone of the country.

The EFCC further disclosed that it has secured 13 convictions out of 28 cases it charged to court within the period under review.

The South-South zonal Director of the Anti-graft agency, Mr. Nnaghe Obono Itam, who disclosed this to newsmen in Port Harcourt last Friday said several property have been recovered within the period.

According to him, over 166 complaints from the zone had been received in addition to the existing cases in the court.

“Between January to date we received 166 complaints from the zone and have charged 28 of the cases to court, while presently, we have secured 13 convictions.

“Within the period too, we have recovered more than N200 million and $15,000.00. We are still investigating some of the matters we have before us”, the zonal director explained.

The EFCC boss said the commission is investigating fake contractor syndicates in Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and that sooner or later the matter would be charged to court for onward prosecution.

“We have people who have suffered, who have fallen victims to fake NDDC contract staff and we expect the victims to come and make complaints for proper investigation, because, when you do not have complaint there is little or nothing you can do to stop corruption”, he further explained.

Itam used the mechanism to warn against fake rumours and unreliable complaints, saying that most rumours peddled by some persons about the commission were not true.

He also warned people against giving out their account details including Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards for illicit transaction, noting that some people, who stole fund and transferred it into their bank accounts do not have any link with the crime.

He reiterated the commission’s readiness to reduced corrupt practices in the zone, despite intimidations by the public.

