Doctors’ Quarters, Rex Lawson Centre: Promises Kept

It all started after the dilapidated old Doctors Quarters was gutted by fire. The fire incident compromised the lone building which housed senior medical professionals.

Governor Nyesom Wike led top government officials for an on-the-spot assessment. It was obvious that the integrity of the building had been compromised. Nothing could be salvaged. Governor Wike ordered the immediate relocation of the doctors to high level Government Guest Houses and pledged to build an ultra-modern quarters for them.

In fulfillment of this pledge, Governor Wike on 13th of February, 2017 invited then Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo , to flag off the construction of the Doctors Quarters at the Braithwaite Specialist Memorial Hospital (BSMH), Port Harcourt.

Whilst laying the foundation stone for the Doctors Quarters , Professor Osinbajo, said that the doctors quarters would help in repositioning medicare in the state.

He said: “It is my special privilege to lay this foundation stone of this doctors quarters at the Braithwaite Specialist Memorial Hospital.

“It is very special because this is a special contribution to the creation of access to healthcare in the country. And especially the welfare of doctors who do the commendable work of ensuring the health of the people”

The Acting President declared: “I lay this stone to the glory of God, the welfare of the good people of Rivers State and the country at large”.

In his address at that event, Governor Wike declared his commitment to the provision of quality facilities in hospitals across the state.

He said: “For me, my engagement with the people is premised on the provision of projects across the state. In Rivers State, it is projects, projects and projects. We shall not deviate.”

Governor Wike said that the objective of the project is to restore the existing accommodation and expand it to accommodate more specialist doctors serving at the BMSH.

He noted that the quarters has over 40 units of luxury three bedroom flats with a community canteen and dedicated water facility.

Since that foundation laying ceremony, Governor Wike has made the supervision of the project a daily affair. Sometimes, he inspects with the media, at other times, he goes alone.

Two of the structures are completely near, while the third has been re-modelled for use by the doctors.

From the first block laid by Vice President Osinbajo, the doctors Quarters has emerged as an imposing structure. A beauty to behold!

The Doctors Quarters at the BSMH is yet another confirmation of the commitment of Governor Wike to quality healthcare for Rivers people. This administration is developing the personnel and facilities for optimum performance.

Shortly, the Mother and Child Hospital in Port Harcourt will come on stream, just as the College of Medical Sciences at the Rivers State University is nearing completion. The zonal hospital at Degema, Bori, Eberi and Ahoada are all in the offing. There are 13 General Hospitals that have been reconstructed and equipped. They are awaiting commissioning.

The administration is also equipping and upgrading the entire BSMH to make it a teaching hospital for the Rivers State University. This project is almost completed.

Healthcare delivery is one of the cornerstones of the transformational agenda of Governor Wike in the last three years. The people in all the 23 local government areas have been reached with properly designed projects and programmes aimed at changing their fortunes. Little wonder everyone is singing one song – Governor Wike will consolidate the gains of visionary leadership till 2023.

Meanwhile, it is said that culture is the way of life of a people. The Rex Lawson Cultural Centre was initiated for that purpose, to promote the culture, tradition and philosophy of Rivers people.

It was situated at the heart of the Old Port Harcourt Township. Granted, it was started by the immediate past administration, but in their character, they abandoned this laudable project after three years of block work.

They stopped the funding of the project and channelled all resources to funding APC National Campaign. Therefore, the minimal structure they had erected became a robbers hide-out and security threat to the Old Port Harcourt Township. It was embarrassing that the Rotimi Amaechi administration neglected this project despite the huge resources at her disposal.

Upon assumption of office, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, called for the project situation report. Upon evaluation, he invited the contractor for negotiation. The negotiation led to the return of the contractor to site.

Governor Wike directed the dedicated funding of the Rex Lawson Cultural Centre and backed the funding of the project by regular supervision visits to the site. These supervision visits ensured the timely completion of the edifice. It was delivered after 120 days of sustained construction.

Considered as the best cultural centre in the South of the Sahara, the Rex Lawson Cultural Centre has exciting modern facilities to promote arts, culture and tradition.

The Rivers State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mrs Tonye Oniyide, explained the situation thus: “A structure like this that could not be delivered for eight years due to irregular funding was delivered in 120 days.

Facilities at the edifice include: international standing lighting, sound project systems, ambience simulator, artitistic environment, all structured for outstanding cultural pleasure.

According to the commissioner, the Rex Lawson Cultural Centre has a touch of French, British and American architecture, steeped in traditional Nigerian planning. The international outlook is designed to stage national and international events at the facility.

To optimise pleasurable experience, the cultural centre has an ice cream bay, popcorn centre, restaurant, 4000 gallon water reservoir, governor’s lounge, light projector system, fire room, 48 restrooms, central air-conditions, 1200 square metre stage and 1800 sitting capacity.

Fundamentally, this facility has changed the landscape of old Port Harcourt Township. Governor Wike stated that by reason of its completion, a profound urban renewal will take place in the adjoining area. To begin with, the popular Dame Patience Jonathan Road (former Creek Road) has been reconstructed. The Bonny-Bille-Nembe Jetty is almost completed. The Creek Road Market is already being designed.

There is the job component of the Rex Lawson cultural centre. The Rivers State Government has resolved to lease out the management of the edifice for the creation of employment opportunities and sustainability .

The beauty of the Cultural Centre was highlighted shortly after the project was commissioned by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi . Artistes displayed their artistry on stage to the admiration of a select audience.

All the facilities were put in motion for the viewing pleasure of the select audience. For 40 minutes, performing artistes, comedians and musicians exhibited their talents.

Commissioning the project, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, lauded the Rivers State Governor for promoting culture, tourism and tradition through the Rex Lawson Cultural Centre.

He praised Governor Wike for working for the ordinary people, a situation which has made him very close to the people.

He said that he was proud to be associated with Governor Wike because of the governor’s love for Rivers people. He urged other governors to emulate him.

“Your Excellency, God will continue to be with you. God will continue to be with the good people of Rivers State. How many leaders can execute and commission projects so close to the people? How many leaders can stand tall and speak so close to the people.

“Today, I am very proud to be associated with Mr Projects, the governor of Rivers State for the love he has for his people. I want other governors to learn from him”, the Ooni of Ife said.

Ebonyi State Governor, Engr David Umahi, who witnessed the commissioning of the cultural centre declared that he would replicate same in Abakiliki.

Governor Wike said that his administration’s decision to complete the project stems from its relevance to the promotion of culture and tradition.

Upon renaming the edifice, Governor Wike outlined why the State government chose to honour Rex Lawson.

He explained that the new name is to immortalise the legendary musician whose music promoted Rivers State and brought joy to the people. Rex Lawson is best known for quality highlife songs that ruled the airwaves for many years.

Governor Wike noted that the cultural centre was abandoned by the Amaechi administration, but his administration resolved to complete the project because of its importance to the State.

The Rex Lawson Cultural Centre represents Governor Wike’s commitment to the comprehensive development of the State. From sports to infrastructure and education and from healthcare to judiciary and now cultural development, Governor Wike has shown that Rivers State will accommodate all shades in the evolution of a New Rivers State.

Nwakaudu is Special Assistant to Rivers State Governor on Electronic Media.

Simeon Nwakaudu