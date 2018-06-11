Bayelsa To End Age Forgery In Civil Service

The Bayelsa State Government last Friday said it was determined to eliminate age and certificate falsification as well as ghost workers from the state civil service, warning the culprits to leave the system.

Governor Seriake Dickson stated government’s commitment during a media chat in Yenagoa, and said that there was no going back in the current reforms in the state civil service.

He said the reforms were aimed at sanitising the state public service, noting that the exercise would clean-up the system and also play important role in building the state economy.

The government said earlier that it prevented payment of huge amount of money to payroll fraudsters in the local government areas.

It said the recovery of the amount which totaled over N3.9 billion annually was a fall-out of the ongoing public sector reforms in the state.

Mr Dickson said the reforms were targeted at workers who were due for retirement but refused to leave, age falsifiers and certificate forgers.

He added that the reforms were aimed at building competence in the civil service.

“There is no going back in the ongoing civil service reforms in the state; if you are due to retire, simply do so and give chance for the younger ones to come in.

“If your name is on the payroll and you don’t go to work, we will remove it. The era of over-aged workers has gone and we cannot allow workers with fake degree,” he stated.