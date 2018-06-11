A’lbom Assembly Passes ‘Hire Of Indigenes’ Bill

The Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly has passed a bill which will ensure that companies doing business in the state hire at least 10 per cent of their senior workers and 70 per cent of junior workers from among the indigenes of the state.

Companies that will be affected are those that have at least 20 employees and more.

“Where the quota for youths/indigenes of the state is not filled on account of non-availability of qualified indigenes of the state, the company shall ensure that a reasonable effort is made within two years to supply such training locally or elsewhere to the indigenes of the state, in a joint venture with the commissioner so that after the training, the beneficiaries could be absorbed by the said company,” says the bill which was passed on Thursday.

It was sponsored by member representing Ikono State Constituency, Victor Udofia, and seven others.

The bill, when signed into law, will empower the state government to carry out personnel audit in private firms to ensure compliance. It prescribes fines for non-compliance.

It also states that compliance shall be a major criterion for contract award and issuance of license and permit by the state government.

Akwa Ibom is home to Mobil Producing Nigeria, a subsidiary of the American oil giant, ExxonMobil, as well as several oil-related companies doing businesses in the state.