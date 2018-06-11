Ahead W’Cup: Why Rohr Banned S’Eagles From Eating Goat Meat

Super Eagles technical adviser, Gernot Rohr has banned members of his squad from eating goat meat and pepper soup as they prepare for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Super Eagles were beaten in their last three warm-up games ahead of the tournament.

The German gaffer has stopped the players who are camped in Austria from some certain meals as he bids to keep them in good condition for the tournament.

In an interview with Omasports TV, the Franco-German coach said his players will not be permitted to eat goat meat, pepper soup, and other spicy foods.

He said, “The reason is because nutritionist will tell you that too much spicy foods is not good for athletes.

“We have to observe what they tell us, and the medical team agreed that we cannot eat too much fat and too much spice.”

Rohr further revealed that there may be conditions that could alter the ban.

He said, “For instance, there can be an exception on Sunday the night we will be here, there will be a little Austrian music, perhaps a little African food, from Madam ambassador so we will see.”