Wiki Loves Earth 2018: Showcasing Natural Heritage Through Photography

Wikipedia yesterday said that showcasing knowledge through photography was a way of making natural heritage available to the world.

The President Wikimedia Nigeria, Mr Olushola Olaniyan in a statement in Lagos said that the organisation would be making the pictures and natural heritage available for free.

“Wiki Loves Earth is an international photographic contest where local volunteers across the globe are expected to contribute photographs of natural landscape in their country of residency under free license to Wikimedia commons.

“In 2013, the pilot version of Wiki Loves Earth was launched in Ukraine, with Wikipedia issuing a call out to the public to contribute their photographs of natural landscape from across the country free license to their online database.

“Since then, the photo competition has expanded to over 50 countries and has collected more than 420,000 photographs from over 40,000 participants.

“And now, for the sixth time, Wiki Loves Earth is seeking photographs from across the world,” he said.

Olaniyan said that the purpose behind the competition was to gather photographs released under a free license that enables their free use worldwide.

He said that the goal of Wikipedia was to make knowledge available to the world for free.

He added that since natural heritage was part of knowledge, Wikipedia wanted to gather and release to the world free, usable photographs of natural heritage.

Olaniyan said that the forthcoming 2018 edition would feature 27 countries participating in the international competition, of which Nigerians are among.

He said that 18 of them had already started contest on May 1, which ended May 31, while the remaining company would run from June 1 to June 30.

“Wiki Loves Earth is coordinated by local volunteers. The national juries submit up to 10 pictures to the international stage of the contest.

“Last year with 38 participating countries, the international jury had to consider more than 120, 000 candidate pictures.

“In Nigeria, the contest will be hosted by WikiClub Abuja Hub by Runcie Chidebe and his team, which has started running from June 1 to end on the June 30,” he said.

He said that three winners who would emerge after being selected by panel of jury base on the quality of images submitted by participants would win various gifts.

He listed them as: for First Winner, LG G- PAD, V400 8GB 7.0 Inch Wifi Tablet; First Runner Up, Nokia 2 – Android 7.1 Nougat – 4g LTE – 4100 mah Battery – Black and Second Runner Up: Aptoyu Bluetooth Speaker with Microphone and Powerbank, Black.

He urged interested participants to make this year’s contest a great and valuable contribution to free knowledge.