Wike Emerges NIPR’s Patron/ Honorary Fellow

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, Rivers State Chapter has enthroned Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike as a patron of the institute.

The NIPR also honoured the Rivers State Governor as an honorary fellow of the institute in recognition of his outstanding developmental strides and commitment to the service of humanity.

Performing the investiture of Governor Wike during the 2018 Conference of the Rivers State Chapter of NIPR in Port Harcourt, yesterday, National President of NIPR, Mallam Mukhtar Sirajo commended the Rivers State Governor for the outstanding infrastructural development in the state which has positively improved the economy of the state.

“I am thrilled by the achievements of the governor in the education sector, especially the progressive increase of budgetary allocation to enhance access to education.

“The governor is guilty of over-performing and we sentence him to a time of eternal accolades “, the NIPR President said.

He informed that the Rivers State Governor was nominated by the Rivers State Chapter of the Institute, with the national body making relevant investigations to confirm the performance of Governor Wike.

He said that since 2012, only three investitures of this nature have been held by the NIPR because the institute believes in honouring only persons of merit.

“We consider excellence in our awards. Since you assumed office , you have focused on the delivery of election promises”, he said.

Responding, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike thanked the NIPR for the honour done to Rivers State, saying that he is only a symbol of the state.

He assured that NIPR that he will sustain the tempo of development in the state because he runs an administration that focuses on the rapid growth of the state.

He urged the leadership of the NIPR to work towards the sustenance of democracy, rule of law and the unity of the country.

“2019 is key to the survival of this country. If we get it right, I know what will happen. But if we don’t get it right, I don’t know what will happen. The NIPR should also lend her voice to credible polls in the country “, he said.

Governor Wike berated the authorities for persecuting the Senate as an institution, noting that linking the Senate President with armed robbery has negative implications for the economy as investors will shun the country. He said though nobody is above the law, laid down processes must be followed in the discharge of duties by security agencies.

He noted that the unfortunate use of federal security agencies for political persecution started in Rivers State, pointing out that other leaders kept quiet at the critical time when they needed to challenge the evil.

“We must talk about the unity and survival of this country. If there is no Nigeria, there will be no NIPR. Can you talk about democracy when there is no rule of law and when there is serious impunity? “Governor Wike asked.

The governor said that the current condition of the country does not signal any hope.