We’ll Qualify For Playoffs -Rising Stars’ TM

The Team Manager, Rising Stars FC of Akure, Seun Betiku, has expressed his club’s readiness for the Match Day 10 encounter against Ekiti United.

The make or mar encounter for Rising Stars, to be played on Friday at the Ondo State Sports Complex, Akure, will serves as the last match of Group C1 in the Nationwide League One (NLO 1).

Ekiti United are currently on top of the log of Group C1 with 13 points, while Rising Stars followed with 11 points.

Betiku told newsmen on Thursday in Akure that the best gift the players could give the management was winning the group to qualify for play offs.

Betiku, said that the boys were well motivated ahead of the encounter so as to ensure qualification for the Nigeria National League.

The manager said he was happy with the performance of the players so far this season, noting that the team would have been on top of the table if not for the withdrawal of Top World FC of Ado Ekiti.

Also, Coach Boye Ogunderu of Rising Stars, said his players were battle-ready to win to ensure qualification.

Ogunderu said the boys were inspired by the hope of reaching the playoffs ahead of qualification for the Nigeria National League.

Rising Stars had lost their last away match of the season 0-1 to Ajiroba Ooni in Ife.

The playoffs will be on June 16 at venues yet to be disclosed.