Nigerian International pop star and made men music group artiste, Tekno has again signed another international deal. This time it is a joint partnership with Universal Music Nigeria and Island Records, United Kingdom.
Recall that in 2017, the Jogodo singer reportedly signed a two billion naira deal with song music. The details of the deal have not been made available to the public, but it wouldn’t be far fetched to assume its’ all ahead of the singer’s yet to be released debut album.
Tekno Signs Deal With Universal Island Records
