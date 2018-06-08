Supporters Club Throws Weight Behind Super Eagles

The Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC) has thrown its weight behind the Super Eagles in spite of the team’s 0-1 loss to Czech Republic in the final tune-up match in Schwechat, Vienna, Austria.

The NFSC’s national Chairman, Sam Ikpea, told newsmen yesterday in Lagos that he was confident the national team would come out differently at the main event.

Tidesports source reports that the Super Eagles had been engaged in series of international friendly matches to keep the team in a good shape before their opening match against Vatreni of Croatia at the World Cup.

Ikpea added that the footballers may be playing with a bit of caution to avoid any form of injury, which could deny them the opportunity of participating in the global football fiesta.

“Our national team has undergone necessary preparations for this World Cup and we are solidly behind them, not minding their performances in the friendly matches.

“I also believe that they are playing safe and are reserving their best for the real soccer event, and the idea is to guard against injury that could affect them.

“The results of the friendlies should not be a yardstick to appraise and predict unconstructively, it’s the joy of the footballers to play in the World Cup,’’ he said.

The chairman urged Super Eagles fans in Nigeria and the Diaspora, to support the team in their opening match on June 16, at the Kaliningrad Stadium in the city of Kaliningrad.

“Football brings us together as a family, so we need to support the Super Eagles with prayers as they fly the country’s flag on June 16,’’ he added.

It would be recalled that the Super Eagles are in Group D alongside Argentina, Iceland and Croatia.