RSNC GM Tasks Staff On Professionalism …Urges Bible Society To Expand Scope

The General Manager of Rivers State Newspaper Corporation, publishers of The Tide Group of Newspapers, Mr Vincent Ake, has charged staff of the corporation to adhere to the tenents of professionalism in the discharge of their official duties.

The General Manager gave the charge while addressing staff of the corporation last Wednesday, shortly after a three-day in-house training organised by management for staff of the administration department.

He disclosed that the training programme was part of management’s effort to promote excellence in service and urged the participants to make judicious use of the opportunities provided.

He said the training will only rub off on the beneficiaries through attitudinal change and effective service delivery.

Earlier, the Director of Administration of the corporation, Mrs Emi Jameson had commended management for organising the training for the staff, and urged the participants to reciprocate management’s gesture through a more refined and positive approach to duties.

She assured that the administration department of the corporation would remain committed to ethical standard and regulations of the civil service.

Speaking with newsmen at the event, one of the resource persons, Mr Aselea Prayer Ikiroma, said the training would enhance the proficiency of the participants in carrying out their official duties, and commended the management of the corporation for organising the training.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, , a staff of the Administration Department of the corporation, Mrs Constance Ouobu thanked management for the training and assured that the experience garnered would be put into practice.

In another development , General Manager of Rivers State Newspaper Corporation, Mr Vincent Ake has urged the Bible Society of Nigeria to expand its scope of activities to rural areas to stem the moral decadence ravaging the society.

Mr Ake who gave the charge during a courtesy call on him by the Port Harcourt Auxiliary of the society in his office, said there should be a wide spread of the word of God especially in the rural area in order to reduce the rate of crime there.

The general manager said the Bible helps people to understand what God said and noted that it teaches people how to live a good life in the society today.

Taneh Beemene, Baribuma Deele & Stowe Abigail