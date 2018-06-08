Rainy Season: FRSC Warns Motorists Against Reckless Driving

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kuje Command has warned motorists in the area to drive with caution to guard against accidents.

FRSC Kuje Unit Commander in the FCT-Abuja, Mr Igbogbo Solomon, gave the warning in an interview with newsmen during a Special Patrol Operation yesterday in Kuje.

Solomon advised motorists to ensure that they fix good wipers and to stay away from the danger of using expired tyres to avoid crashes during the rainy season.

According to Solomon, the operation is aimed at cautioning motorists against reckless driving, excessive speed, use of expired tyres and the need to fix good wipers during the rainy season.

He noted that some motorists in the quest to embark on many trips during the rainy season, drove recklessly, using expired tyres and would speed beyond standard limits.

“Rainy season has set in and the purpose of this operation is to alert motorists on the need to drive safely because the ground is slippery.

“Other things that have to do with visibility like head lamps; wipers and tyres should be fixed in vehicles to avoid road crashes during the rainy season.

“If you have a worn-out tyre, you are bound to have an accident and the use of expired tyres causes 30 per cent of road crashes,’’ he said.

Solomon said that accidents were not mere occurrences but due to negligence on the part of motor drivers and use of expired and second-hand tyres.

The unit commander identified speed, driving under the influence of alcohol and over-loading of vehicles as major causes of road accidents.

“We advise all motorists to drive at normal speed limit; use and maintain good tyres and ensure that their tyres are properly gauged to prevent road crashes.

“We also urge all motorists to adhere strictly to traffic rules and avoid the use of expired motor tools during and after the rainy season,” Solomon said.