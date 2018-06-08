Plateau Records Two Monkey Pox Cases

The much dreaded decease akin to Ebola, monkey pox has once again, resurfaced in Nigeria, with fresh cases confirmed in Plateau State.

Consequently, the Plateau State Government, yesterday, confirmed that the state has recorded two positive cases of monkey pox in Shendam Local Government Area.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Kunden Deyin, told newsmen in Jos, the state capital, that the first case recorded was imported from Port Harcourt, as the victim came in from Rivers State for treatment.

According to the commissioner, the infected victim eventually infected his brother and both of them were treated at the Bingham University Teaching Hospital in Jos and discharged.

Deyin said that the state’s Epidemiology and Surveilance unit of the ministry were still monitoring the contacts to curtail the spread of the disease.

The commissioner said that the symptoms of monkey pox were similar to that of chicken pox, but more severe.

He said that the disease is primarily transmitted from animal to man while the secondary source of transmission is through human to human contact.