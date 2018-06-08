Pandemonium As Family Of Five, Friend Die In Ogun

Tragedy struck at Aiyepe road, in Sagamu area of Ogun State early yesterday morning when five family members, including the father, mother, three children and a family friend were found dead in their newly furnished building.

It was gathered that the mysterious incident happened late Wednesday night and had thrown the entire neighbourhood into mourning.

It was further gathered that the family members had just moved from their rented apartment into the property belonging to them and were said to have died the very first night inside the house.

A family friend who spent the night with them also lost his life.

Our correspondent gathered that the deceased, the father, his wife, and four children whose aged ranges between three and 10 died from suspected poisonous chemicals.

A source within the area hinted that there was a possibility that the house might have been fumigated with