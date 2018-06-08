NLO: Crime Busters Intensify Training To Beat Orashi FC

Team Manager of Crime Busters FC, Enugu, Ebere Amaraizu says the team has intensified training ahead of their National Nationwide League One (NLO) clash against Orashi FC, Egbema.

Tidesports source gathered that the NLO match between the two clubs would be played at the Egbema Township Stadium in Imo by 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Amaraizu told newsmen yesterday in Enugu that the club was determined to finish the ongoing 2017/2018 NLO to maintain its unbeaten record so far.

“Crime Busters want to finish the league successfully by topping our group.

“We do not want any team to pose a threat to our ambition of consolidating on our supremacy in Group D2.

“The team is committed to keeping its record of unbeaten run alive as we plot the fall of Urashi FC on Sunday,’’ Ebere Amaraizu said.

Similarly, the club’s Coach, Edmund Ndukanma, said: “I am confident that my side will go all out to finish the league unbeaten.

“This record will be a boost to our boys ahead of the upcoming NLO play-off as well as Aiteo Cup (National Federation Cup) Competition.’’

It would be recalled that Crime Busters garnered 15 points from seven matches, having won four and drawn three of their matches in the league.

The club also posted a superlative performance at the just-concluded 2018 Enugu State Football Association Competition, dethroning former champions, Rangers International FC 2-1 at the final of the tournament.