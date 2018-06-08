NFF Pays Tribute To Late Keshi

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) yesterday paid tribute to the late Head Coach of the Super Eagles, Stephen Keshi, who passed away two years ago.

Tidesports source reports that Keshi died on June 7, 2016 in Benin City at the age of 54 during cardiac arrest.

“Today we remember Nigeria and Africa football legend, late Coach Stephen Okechukwu Keshi, who passed on, on this day in 2016.

“Thank you for the memories ‘The Big Boss.’ We can never forget you,’’ a tweet on the NFF’s official Twitter handle read.

Born on January 23, 1964, the former Super Eagles defender represented Nigeria at four Africa Cup of Nations competitions (1984, 1988, 1992 and 1994) and played one game at the 1994 FIFA World Cup in the U.S. (USA ’94)

Keshi led Togo as coach to qualify for the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany and also led Nigeria to win the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa.

He also won the Africa Cup of Nations title as a player in 1994.

The former Lokeren and Anderlecht star, also guided Nigeria to the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil equaling the country’s best ever feat of a second round berth with the team.

He played his first game for Nigeria against Upper Volta (now Burkina Faso) in October, 1980 in a friendly game and later made his first competitive match against Tanzania in a World Cup qualifier in December, 1980.