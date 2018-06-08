Nollywood screen diva, Mercy Johnson has, lost her mother, Mrs Elizabeth Johnson. The actress who shared the tragic news via Instagram yesterday said she was deeply saddened by the development.
“It deeply saddens me to say that my beloved mother is gone”, she wrote. She urged fans and well-wishers to pray for her family and asked that their privacy be respected as they mourn.
“This is a trying time for my family and we appreciate your prayers even as we plead for our privacy at this times “, she added.
Mercy Johnson Loses Mother
