Kaduna Council Polls: Community Cries Foul

Kagoro community in Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State has expressed disappointment over the failure of the state government to conduct chairmanship and councillorship elections in the area.

It would be recalled that elections into the two positions in Kaura, Jaba, Kajuru and some wards in Chukun and Kaduna South Local Government Areas were rescheduled to hold on Wednesday, June 6.

Chairman of Kagoro Development Association (KDA), Mr Benjamin Gugong, who spoke during an interview with journalists in Kagoro, said residents had turned out early enough for the exercise.

According to him, the residents waited but regretted that they waited all day without exercising their franchise.

“This is past 4:00p.m., and as it is, no official is sighted at any of the pulling units in the local government.

“As far as we are concerned, no election held in Kaura Local Government,” he said.

Gugong said that youths in the area had been admonished to remain calm and not take the law into their hands, but to wait for the next explanation from authorities concerned.

“As law abiding citizens of this country, we have cautioned ourselves not to engage in any form of criminality instead, everyone has conducted himself in an orderly manner,” he said.

He, however, regretted failure of either government or SIECOM officials over the development and urged for attitudinal change.

“Until a reasonable explanation comes from those concerned, it will only be assumed that there was no election in Kaura Local Government,” he said.