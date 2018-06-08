Group Wants LGAs, CDCs’ Relationship Strengthened

The United Community Development Committee (UCDC), Rivers State has called for the strengthening of the relationship between various Community Development Committees and the 23 Local Government Councils to improve security in the state.

The co-ordinator of the group, Mr John Onwubualili who said this at the inauguration of the Ogu/Bolo chapter of the UCDC at Ogu, said time had come for the various councils to work with CDCs to check crime in their areas.

Onwubualili, who also commended Governor Nyesom Wike for the level of development across the state also stressed the need for the various Community Development Committees in the state to publicise government policies and programmes to their people with a view to giving their maximum support to the administration.

He also urged the Ogu/Bolo UCDC to assist the government in checking illegal oil bunkering and other maritime crimes in the area and commended the Ogu/Bolo Local Government Council for its support to the committee.

Also speaking the Chairman, Caretaker Committee of Ogu/Bolo Local Government Council, Rev. Fances Ada Ebenezer said the council would work with the committee to sustain peace in the area.

Rev. Ebenezer also warned against politicising the body, stressing that their function was to work with the State Government and other constituted authorities to promote peace in the area.

The Ogu/Bolo CTC chairman also urged them to work with their various community chiefs while programmes that would advance development in their communities should be initiated.