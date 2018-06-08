Drivers Union Hails Wike Over Smooth Transport System

Drivers under the umbrella of Drivers Welfare Association, Rivers State chapter have commended Governor Nyesom Wike for prevailing on the improvement of security in the state transport system.

The Chairman of the association, Comrade Lekia P. Isaac made the commendation in an interview with The Tide at the official commissioning of Elelenwo-Akpajo Road project by Governor Wike led-administration in the state, last Tuesday.

According to the drivers, there is a prevailing security and great improvement in the transport system in the state, unlike what it used to be some years back.

The drivers boss, who listed the achievements of road workers in the Wike led-administration, lauded the governor for decongesting the existing hectic traffic situation in the state capital and its environs.

“When the governor assumed office, he set up various commitees on transport to decongest the existing hectic traffic situation in the city, and thy committees were strictly supervised to avoid illegal harassment, of members of the public.

“He embarked on operation zero-pot-holes by rehabilitating all the bad spots on the roads of Port Harcourt and its environs.

“As if that was not enough, he embarking on the construction of new roads and motor parks with provision of parking spaces along the roads, he made our driving work easier and reduced taskforce on the road because it reduced parking of vehicles on the roads as it used to be in the past”, the drivers’ chairman said.

Isaac called on road users, especially driver to show appreciation to the development in the transport sector, by ensuring that all traffic laws are obeyed to ensure free-flow of traffic in the state.

He said time has passed when some miscreants used the designated motor parks as venue to perpetrate crimes thereby creating an ugly impression that motor parks are only for touts and hoodlums saying that the Wike-led administration has added more values to road rehabilitation as in the state.

The drivers chairman also said that Governor Wike has transformed transport sector to the level that even private car owners are using their expensive vehicles for commercial purpose in the state.

However, the drivers appealed to the governor to build more motor parks in all zonal area of commercial town service operation of road workers in the state.

He expressed the need for Akpajo, slaughter, Rumuokurushi, Eleme junctions and among others to have an ultra-modern parks give beauties and removed inconveniency on the new development vision on road projects in the state.

Enoch Epelle