APC Chieftain Faults Oyegun On Flag-Amachree’s Inauguration

The recent inauguration of Hon. Ojukaye Flag-Amachree as Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State by the National Chairman of the party, Chief John Oyegun has continued to raise dust in the State, Mr. Kadilo Kabari, faulted the action of the National Chairman, describing it as an act in disobedience to subsisting court order which cancelled the APC congresses in Rivers State.

Speaking with newsmen in a swift reaction, Kabari, who is a loyalist to the Senator Magnus Abe-led faction of the APC, decried the absence of internal democracy in the Rivers APC , noting that some self-serving leaders of the party in the State were bent on truncating due process, and adherence to the party’s guidelines and regulations.

He frowned against what he referred to as “a penchant for divisiveness and passion to scatter rather than unify the party in the State.”

He called on members of the party to dissociate themselves from the acts of lawlessness being perpetrated by some members of the party, and noted that the actions of the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi were apparent disincentives to the growth of the party in the State.

The APC, Chieftain, pointed out that, disobedience to court order, led to loss of party structure in the State as well as denied the chairmanship tenure of some members of the party, and insisted that congresses have not been held in Rivers State as the subsisting court order holds.

Taneh Beemene