Analyst Hails Wike On Road Projects

A Port Harcourt-based public affairs analyst, Madam Queen Ambrose has commended Governor Nyesom Wike-led government for its commitment in fixing dilapidated roads in the 23 local government areas of the state.

Speaking with The Tide on the present administration’s 3rd Anniversary, Mr Ambrose lauded the efforts of Chief Wike to rehabilitate and construct vital roads across the state

According to her, we are satisfied with the attention given to these roads within three years in power of the governor and we urge the state government to urgently give more attention to Oyigbo Local government area roads.

“I visited the site of some roads being rehabilitated and we are also encouraged to say without fear or favour that the level of work in progress may make the residents have a rethink on where their voices will go in 2019”.

On restructuring, Queen Ambrose said: “We insist that the only way restructuring can be successful is when the Igbos are given the opportunity to govern Nigeria as president.

She said that the threat by the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) to disrupt an event on restructuring in Anambra State should not be treated with kid’s gloves.

“IPOB, threat on disruption of restructuring event in Awka is a threat not to be overlooked or swept under the carpet.”

Ambrose, an economist said, “we know what IPOB did to Igbo leaders during the occasions of handshake across Niger and Eastern Consultative Forum event in Enugu and asked those behind the event of Awka restructuring to suspend it for the overall interest of Ndigbo”.