Academy Awards 100 Students Scholarship In Rivers

Western Aviation and Marine Business Academy, has awarded 100 scholarship slots to students in Rivers State.

The Rector of the institution, Mohammed Usman announced this during the inauguration of 23 local government coordinators of Coalition of Concerned Organisations for Peace and Equity, held at the secretariat of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Port Harcourt.

The rector said the institution made the award in partnership with the NGO in its bid to assist youths acquire needed education.

Usman commended the Coalition of NGOs for its youth development scheme, saying the programme has helped many youths.

The President of the Coalition of NGOs, Comrade Christian Obi, said it was out of the passion for education that the coalition decided to extend its humanitarian services to the youths by initiating the scheme.

He commended authorities of the institution for supporting the programme and called on other individuals and organisations to partner with the coalition in its determination to extend educational opportunities to more youths in the state.

Obi said, “ To mark the International Youth Day, the coalition gave out scholarships to 200 youths of Rivers State to study innovative programmes such as computer science, Mass Communication, Aviation Management, among others, adding that indigenes and non-indigenes of Rivers State will benefit from the award.

The coalition President disclosed that the coalition has carried out several empowerment programmes sponsored through the efforts of leaders and members of the NGOs and solicited for the support of government to enable the body meet its humanitarian target to the society.

He charged the 23 local government coordinators inaugurated to endeavour to put in their best in the interest of the body.

Highlight of the event was the bestowing of award on leadership on the Rector of Western Aviation and Marine Business Academy, Mr Mohammed Usman, PDP Chairmanship candidate for Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area, Hon Victor Odili and the President of the Coalition of Concerned Organisations for Peace and Equity, Comrade Christian Obi.

Chris Oluoh & Amirani Victory