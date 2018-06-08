2018 W/Cup: S’ Eagles Tipped To Qualify From Group D

The Secretary of Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria, Rivers State Chapter, White Deneyer has said that Nigeria’s Super Eagles will qualify from the group stage in the World Cup in Russia.

He said that losses in friendly matches were not the best option to judge the team adding that when the real tournament begins the Super Eagles Coach, Genot Rohr will put his house in order to achieve success in the mundia.

Deneyer stated this during a telephone interview with Tidesports yesterday, after the Super Eagles played 0-1 against Czeh Republic in the final World Cup warm-up game at the Rudolf Tonn Stadium, Schwechaf, Vienna, Austria.

The Super Eagles will be making their sixth appearance at the world cup in Russia and would be campaigning in Group D against the trio of Croatia, Argentina and Iceland.

The YOSFON Secertary explained that the losses in the friendly match against England and Czeh Republic were an eye opener to the Eagles Coach, adding that he should go back to the drawing board to correct their mistakes.

They have been motivated to win the tournament and urged that the Eagles must aspire to challenge in the World Cup rather than just participate.

“Super Eagles have to go past the group stage because of the preparations they have made”, Deneyer said.

Also speaking, the assistant coach of Rivers United academy, Gabrial Nwiyara, said that the main business was the World Cup, saying that the Super Eagles Coach will make some changes in the team, adding that in the three friendly matches played recently, the Eagles played well, but the attackers lacked understanding in front of goal.

He advised the Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohor, to work on the defence line, midfield, and the attackers for them to score goals.

“Nigeria has a good team, they will make the country happy in the mundia”, he said.

Kiadum Edookor