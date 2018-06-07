Crisis Rocks Hermaphrodite Gospel Singer’s Marriage

Hermaphrodite gospel musician, Darian Rukin reveals that his marriage to Presican Fau in 1995 which has produced two kids is in crisis as he still menstruates monthly like any other woman.

According to him, his mother brought him up to believe that he is male and to behave as such to avoid being hated by the community in which he was born because the condition is considered an abomination.

The forty- three year old gospel singer and Apostle from Kenya, who was reportedly born with both male and female sex organs has decried how members of the society within which he lives disclaim him because of his condition.

However, the truth eventually came to light, he said that he was unable to hide the feminine part of his life as his mother had wished because he exhibits traits of both gender.

He said: “I was born a hermaphrodite, but my mother identified me as male for fear that I would be killed because the tradition of the people where I was born and brought up considers hermaphrodites as an abomination”.

Despite the fact that he is married and has fathered two children, Darian said he still menstruates monthly just like any other woman. He got married to one Presican Fau who had agreed to marry him and cope up with his condition after he opened up to her about it.

Now that Darian’s condition has become public knowledge and people keep gossiping and making mockery of him, the marriage has been shaky. He said: “In 1995 I married Presican Fau of Gwasi Suba, I openly told her about my condition as a hermaphrodite, she willingly accepted to live with me despite my condition, but the woman has reportedly turned against him now.

Despite the public scorn coupled with the rough marriage like Darian said, “In 2002, God blessed us with my first son Abidan Rasha Rukih, in 2014, God blessed us with a second child, Marvel Rukih.”

Darian could have opted for surgery to get rid of one of the sex organs, but as it still stands now, he is able to impregnate his wife and still menstruates every month.