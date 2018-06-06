World Environment Day: Obuah Warns Against Blocking Of Drainages

The Sole Administrator, Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Bro Felix Obuah says the need and responsibility to protect our environment is inherent in humanity.

Bro Obuah made the declaration yesterday through a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Jerry Needam to mark this year’s Environment Day with the theme: ”Beat the Plastic; If you cannot re-use it, Refuse it”.

Bro Obuah while emphasising the need for a healthy environment for good health and productive citizens, expressed joy over developments that have made waste, condemned and obsolete plastics useful again to help discourage the littering of our environment with such condemned plastics.

The Sole Administrator advised residents in Port Harcourt, the State capital and across the State to take advantage of the new developments in waste management to add value to their lives and development of the nation in general by safeguarding plastics and other materials for recycling into other economic uses, instead of littering the environment with such plastics which constitutes a nuisance to the environment.

Bro Obuah made the demand against the background of unlawful disposing of the condemned plastics outside the receptacles provided and designated dumpsites by some residents.

He stressed that the environmental sanitation law against blocking drainages and waterways with broken and obsolete plastics and other solid wastes is still in force and warned those in this habit to desist forthwith, or face the full weight of the law.

Bro Obuah applauded the organisers of this year’s Environment Day for a good choice of theme, describing it as timely.