VC Tasks Nigerians On Peace, Unity …Says Nigeria Totters On Break Up

The Vice chancellor of Cross River University of Technology, Prof. Anthony Owan Enoh has charged Nigerians to work towards returning the country to its past glory, where peace and unity thrived, the ethno-cultural and religious difference notwithstanding.

Enoh gave the charge at a public lecture to mark the 80th birthday of pioneer Vice Chancellor of CRUTECH, Prof. Kelvin Ogon Etta, stressing that the unity of the country was one notable aspect of the national life that was sacrosanct and not negotiable.

The don called on worthy Nigerians to follow the footsteps of Nigeria’s founding fathers who fought tirelessly to keep the country as one united, indivisible entity, notwithstanding the ethno-religious/cultural diversities which existed at that time, and warned that Nigeria was at the verge of disintegration.

Speaking on the theme, Dialectics of University and Development in Nigeria in honour of the pioneer VC, the Vice Chancellor charged the religious/academic and political leaders to rise up to the challenge of rescuing the country from imminent collapse.

The vice chancellor wondered where the country got it all wrong, that the peace and unity that once existed in the days of notable personalities like late Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, Chief Obafemi Awolow and Alhaji Tafa Balewa had eluded the country and called for a reversal of the ugly trend.

He called on the National University Commission (NUC) not to be concerned only with academic quality but include foundational issues of unity which according to him were capable of undermining the nation’s fast eroding cohesion

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar