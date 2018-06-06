S’South Stakeholders Urge Buhari To Endorse African Trade Agreement

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State and critical stakeholders of the chamber of commerce in the South South geo-political zone have urged President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the African Trade Agreement.

Ayade and the stakeholders reasoned that the country stood to benefit substantially if the agreement was signed, adding that the gesture will ensure that the country expands her vast opportunities and boost her global position which currently stood at 26th.

The Cross River State Governor and other stakeholders made the call in Calabar when the Nigeria Office Trade Negotiations (NOTN) in the Federal Ministry of Trade, Industries and Investments held the fifth national stakeholders sensitization forum on the African Continental Free Trade Area, where they emphasised the need for Nigeria to exert her influence and economic powers for better trade opportunities.

Speaking at the ceremony, declared open by the state governor, Prof Ben Ayade and attended by critical stakeholders from the South-South states, Director General and Chief Trade Negotiator for Nigeria, Ambassador Chiedu Osakwe stated that the essence of the national sensitisation was to illustrate the need for the country to boost intra-African trade as a way of bolstering Nigeria’s economy as the number one in Afriica and 26th in the world, and harnessing many opportunities within Africa.

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar