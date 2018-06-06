RSG Names Doctors’ Quarters After Deima Denni-Fiberesima …Commissions Seven New Roads At Amadi-Ama

The Rivers State Government has commissioned the magnificent new doctors quarters constructed by the administration of Governor Nyesom Wike at the Braithwaite Memorial Specialist Hospital (BMSH), and renamed the facility, Deima Denni-Fiberesima Doctors’ Quarters.

The construction of the new doctors’ quarters was flagged off by Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo on February 13, 2017, in fulfilment of the pledge the governor made to doctors at the BMSH.

Commissioning the doctors’ quarters, yesterday, former Rivers State Governor, Dr Peter Odili described Wike as a super-action governor who continues to rapidly develop the state.

He said that the commissioning of the doctors’ quarters was unique as it exemplifies the governor’s commitment to healthcare delivery.

Odili challenged doctors to reciprocate the commitment of the governor by improving service delivery and stopping endless strikes.

The ex-governor said: “We are proud of Governor Wike. He is lawyer by training and practice, but what he has done for the health sector shows that he is a medical doctor, spiritually.

“The way Governor Wike has honoured the former Commissioner for Health, Dr Deima Denni-Fiberesima, of blessed memory, and those who have served the state; he will also be honoured for his service to the state”.

In his address at the commissioning ceremony, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike explained that his administration built two of the new structures and re-modelled the third building to give the doctors a befitting accommodation.

He renamed the doctors’ quarters, Dr Deima Denni-Fiberesima Doctors’ Quarters, to honour the former health commissioner for his service to the state.

Wike restated his administration’s commitment to improving the healthcare sector, noting that the Mother and Child Hospital, zonal hospitals, general hospitals and the College of Medical Sciences would soon come on stream for the good of the people.

The governor said that his administration would release the residency funds for the payment of resident doctors in the coming days.

“We are transforming the health sector. Our people require the best in terms of healthcare delivery. Whatever promise we make, we are obliged to keep. The health sector will continue to get more from this administration.

“There will be a facility manager so that this doctors’ quarters will be maintained. This quarters is only for doctors and practicing doctors at the Braithwaite Memorial Specialist Hospital”, the Rivers State governor said.

Also speaking, Rivers State Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association, Dr Datonye Alasia said that under Governor Nyesom Wike, Rivers State has entered a golden era in healthcare delivery.

Alasia lauded Wike for several major projects in the health sector, which have improved service delivery beyond measures.

Meanwhile, the celebration of the outstanding developmental strides of Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike continued, last Monday as the state government rolled out seven new roads at Amadi-Ama community in Port Harcourt metropolis.

The seven new internal roads which have opened the densely populated Amadi-Ama suburb were commissioned by the Deputy Senate President, Chief Ike Ekweremadu.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony at Amadi-Ama, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike said the roads were constructed in fulfilment of promises made to the people of the area.

Wike said: “When we came here for our campaigns, the Amadi-Ama people promised to support us. They kept their own side of the bargain. These roads represent our commitment to the development of this community”.

The governor thanked the Amadi-Ama people for their support for the contractors to deliver the roads in line with approved specifications.

He stated that the state government is using high level companies to construct projects in the area.

Commissioning the seven new internal roads, Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu said Wike has redefined the governance process, reaching out to the electorate through projects.

He said that the Rivers State governor would be re-elected on the premise of his performance, noting that all those ganging up against Wike would fail woefully.

Ekweremadu noted that for two weeks Rivers State has been in the news for positive reasons, as daily commissioning of great projects have taken over the airwaves.

“I can see the feeling of satisfaction on the faces of the people. When you get the opportunity to serve, we must serve the people to the best of our ability. Governor Wike is serving the good people of Rivers State.

“By this time next year, his mandate would have been renewed by the people of Rivers State. By the time he concludes his second term, Rivers State would have been improved beyond expectations”, Ekweremadu said.