Police Kill Teenager In Choba

A thirty year old man, Chibubem Iwuanyanwu has been allegedly shot dead by a trigger happy police officer attached to the Choba Divisional Police.

A source said late Chibubem Iwuanyanwu was shot dead last Thursday at Ibobo axis of Choba while returning back from work on that fateful day at about 7pm.

A member of the family who witnessed the incident told newsmen that the police officer shot his brother intentionally.

He disclosed that the police officer was their neighbour, adding that his late brother was shot during police raid at his place of work.

He further alleged that the police officer was the Orderly attached to the DPO of Choba Police Division who also carted away eighty thousand Naira that was in possession of the late brother before he was shot dead.

Also speaking, the uncle to Chibubem, Mr. Ikechukwu Ajaegbu alleged that the Choba Police Division planned to tag their late brother as an armed robber in order to cover up the matter.

He used the opportunity to call on the Police High Command to investigate the matter thoroughly with a view to bring justice to their late brother as well as to ensure that the killers of their brother are made to face the law.

When contacted on phone, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Rivers State Command DSP Nnamdi Omoni said he was aware of the incident however, no details had been given to him from the division.