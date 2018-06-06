Monarch Lauds Wike On Security

The Amanyanabo of Abonnema, King Disrael Gbobo Bob-Manuel has rated the administration of Governor Nyesom Wike, high on security.

King Bob-Manuel who said this while assessing the performanced of the Governor within the last three years said that Rivers people now sleep with their two eyes closed because of the prevailing peace across the state.

The first class monarch also expressed satisfaction with the governor for the execution of quality projects across the state.

According to him, Governor Wike has lined up some projects for commissioning across state including Abonnema stressing that the Abonnema, people and indeed the entire Kalabari people were grateful to the governor for the elevation of the Amanyanabo of Abonnema stool to first class status, thereby increasing the number of first class monarchs in Kalabariland.

He further said that the gesture was a fulfillment of the dreams of the Kalabari ethnic group who had over the years yearned for such recognition from the government.

The Abonnema Monarch said that every Rivers man and woman is happy with the Governor for positively touching their lives in all areas of endeavor.

King Bob-Manuel used the occasion to pray for more wisdom from God to enable the governor continue to pilot the affairs of the state.