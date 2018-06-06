Medical Uses Of Mango

Now is the season of mango (Mangifera India).

Everywhere you go along the streets, roads and markets, mango is hawked and displayed, strangely, Mango fruits have different colours even when ripe. While some are yellow in colour, many species of mango are green when they are ripe.

Legendary account has it that Alexander the Great was the first who saw mango fruit in India around 327BC. He and his soliders during expenditure to conquer most parts of Asia ate mango while on their journey.

In Hindu mythology; it is believed that when Lord Shiva and Parvati came from Himalayas, they missed the heavenly fruit. Parvati who was very fond of mango, requested her husband to create Mango tree by his divine power.

Today mango is regarded as a valuable item of diet and a household remedy. The most type of mangoes are very fibrous with turpentine flavor, but the best are juicy, sweet, with very little fibre and a deliciously piquant flavour.

Primarily, mango is used as food in all stages of its development. Green, unripe or yellow mangoes contain large porting carbohydrate which gradually turns to glucose, sucrose and maltose as the fruit begins to ripe.

Popular naturopath, H.K. Bakru says green mango is a rich source of pectin, which gradually diminishes after the formation of the seed. Unripe mango is sour in taste because of the presence of foxalic, citric and malic acids.

Raw mango is a valuable source of Vitamin C. It contains more vitamin C than half ripe or fully ripe mangoes. It also contains huge quality niacin, vitamin B1, and Vitamin B2.

These vitamins have various effects on the body, however, the chief ingredients in mango is sugar. The acids contained in the fruit are utilized by the body and they help to maintain alkali reseme in the body.

Ripe and unripe mangoes have huge medical properties. The skin of unripe mango is a stimulant tonic. The ripe mango is antiscorbutic, diuretic, laxative and invigorating. It tones up the heart muscle, improves complexion and stimulates appetite. The fruit of mangoes is beneficial in liver disorders, loss of weight and other physical disturbances.

The green mango is valuable in blood disorders because of its high vitamin C content. It increases the elasticity of the blood vessels and helps the formation of new blood cells. It aids the absorption of food-iron and prevent bleeding. It also increases body resistance against tuberculosis, anemia, Cholera and dysentery.

Ripe mangoes are highly beneficial in the treatment of night blindness, since it contains high Vitamin A. Night blindness is very common among children who are victim of malnutrition due to poverty.

Mango is effective in weight reduction. The mango-milk cure is an ideal treatment for los of weight. For this mode of treatment, ripe and sweet mangoes should always be selected. They should be taken thrice a day-morning, noon and evening. They mangoes should be taken first, and then followed by milk, the mango is rich in sugar, but deficient in protein , while the milk is rich in protein, but deficient in sugar.

The downsize of eating mango is that excessive eating of unripe ones can cause throat irritation and dysentery. Excessive use of mangoes can cause constipation and seasonal fever.