LG Boss Assures Communities Of Adequate Security

Chairman, Caretaker Committee, of Ikwerre Local Government Barrister Sunny Nwodikun has assured communities in the area that he would partner with security agencies to provide adequate security in the community.

The chairman also said that communities in the local government were no longer a breeding grounds for cultists and criminals as the council has tackling insecurity across the Ikwerre communities.

He spoke to The Tide on Sunday at Isiokpo, Ward 1 during the flag-off of the PDP ward campaign.

The CTC chairman insisted that the issue of incessant killings in some communities in the area had stopped even as peace had returned to the troubled communities.

On the forthcoming local government election scheduled for 16th June, 2018, Nwodikun said that the council would ensure that all the cultists were given sleepless night.

“We have been very proactive in tackling security challenges in Ikwerre localities, we shall double our efforts at curbing it on or before the election”, he declared

According to Nwodikun”, the council is partnering with security agencies, traditional rulers at ensuring peace and unity in our communities”.

He assured the people that he would ensure that crimes were nibbed in bud to make their our communities safe.

Chinedu Wosu