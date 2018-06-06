Firm Partners Ministry, NAP On Youth Training

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Idu-Ogba Industrial Development Company Limited, Eze Uche A. Umejuru says his firm is partnering with the ministry of Niger Delta and the National Amnesty Programme (NAP) to train youths of the Niger Delta region in different skills.

Eze Umejuru who disclosed this during an interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt said what Nigeria and the Niger Delta in particular required now “is the setting up of industrial development centres that could provide jobs and skills acquisition to enable youths become self-reliant and employers since governments are no longer reliable”.

He explained that the Idu-Ogba industrial Development Company located at Idu-Obosi-Ukwu community in the Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area was carrying out a project on the clearing of the Orashi River beginning from Bayelsa axis.

According to him, a lot of youth from the region are engaged in the job which he said would soon get to the ONELGA axis of Rivers State, pointing out that with the current peaceful atmosphere being experienced in ONELGA, many good things would come to the area.

On the neighbourhood Watch outfit established by the Rivers State government, the traditional ruler said “when ONELGA was on fire, we were crying but nobody came to our rescue. We are now ahead of neighbourhood Watch, though we welcome it. What we the Ogba and ONELGA people now need is industrial development centres to accommodate our youths as well as jobs creation in order to sustain the existing peace in the area.

“Cultism, killing, kidnapping and crime have never been the culture of the Ogba man. We should learn to be our brother’s keeper and stop borrowing the evil culture of other tribes. We must learn things that will give us education, wealth and development”.

The royal father noted that the Idu-Ogba industrial company would soon embark on an agricultural programme that would provide jobs for the youths of ONELGA and advised the youth to always think of meaningful ventures capable of fashioning out brighter future for them.

Shedie Okpara