Draw Excites Sunshine’s Coach …Debunks Rumour Of Match Fixing

Caretaker coach of Sunshine Stars of Akure, Henry Abiodun, has expressed joy as they ran away with a valued point from Port Harcourt, stressed that he was happy with his players’ impressive performance.

He stated that they came to win, but they were just unlucky.

Coach Abiodun, stated this in a post match interview after his side played barren draw with Rivers United on Sunday, at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt.

The encounter was one of the week 23 matches played across the country, at different venues, in the ongoing Nigeria Professional Football League.( NPFL).

He further debunked the rumours that he fixed the match, knowing his club’s uncomfortable position on the log, adding that such insinuations should be discarded, saying that his team achieved the feat as they played defensive in the second phase of the game.

“I am really happy that we drew. We came with 23 players, but the newly signed seven players to beef up the team was not allowed to play due to clearance problem, invariably we only came with 15 players” Abiodun said.

Tonye Orabere