Court Rejects Request To Release Information On Buhari’s Treatment

The Federal High Court in Abuja ruled yesterday that information about the amount of taxpayer fund suspected to have been expended on President Muhammadu Buhari’s treatment in London last year, could not be released under the Freedom of Information Act without the President’s consent.
Delivering judgment in the suit filed by a civil society group, Advocacy for Societal Rights Advancement and Development Initiative, Justice John Tsoho held that the information sought related to personal information of an elected person like Buhari and which was exempted by Section 14(1)(b) of the FoI Act, 2011.
The judge also ruled that the Central Bank of Nigeria and its Governor, Godwin Emefiele, could not be held liable for not disclosing the information, having transferred the group’s October 19, 2017 request to the Office of the Chief of Staff to the President.
