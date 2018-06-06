Cluster Board Carpets SPDC On Projects Funding

Cluster communities in Ikwerre Cluster Board Development (ICBD) Rivers State have criticised the funding of General Memoranda of Understanding (GMOU) projects by Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) in the area.

Acting Chairman, ICBD, Barrister Chibuike Felix Ikpo disclosed this to The Tide, shortly after commissioning of 46 mega projects in the 14 clusters at Wbodo Aluu.

He noted that funding of projects and Value Added Tax (VAT) are the major problems the host communities are facing with SPDC.

Ikpo who also decried the spate of vandalisation and thefts of SPDC property in the area called on village heads to assist in protecting the company’s equipment.

The chairman also told our reporter that the signing of GMOU between SPDC and host communities has reduced hostilities in their operational areas.

He called on communities in Ikwerre cluster Board Development to sentised their youths on the negative tendencies of vandalizing SPDC property.

Also speaking, chairman, Aluu council of traditional rulers, Chief Ken Nwobunwo lauded SPDC for completing the projects scattered in the 14 clusters.

Chief Nwobunwo noted that the GMOU agreement has brought relative peace with SPDC and host communities and cemented their relationships.

He assured SPDC that the clusters would provide conducive operational working environment for them to strive in the area.

Describing the GMOU as a vision, the monarch commended the communities for judicious use of their funds in executing tangible projects in their domains.

Chinedu Wosu