BCS Holds Exercise For Peace In Rivers

Rivers State chapter of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star (BCS) says all is set for the hosting of the brethren ahead of this week’s ‘Lighting of Centenary Torch of the Ancient of Days’ holding in the state.

BCS Rivers State Administrator, Christ Ambassador Dagogo Obene, who stated this while addressing newsmen in Port Harcourt, Monday, described the event as a highly spiritual exercise aimed at restoring peace in the state.

According to him, “Lighting of Centenary Torch of the Ancient of Days and Divine Anointing of the children of God in Rivers State is in commemoration of the physical manifestation of the Founder and Sustainer of Brotherhood of the Cross and Star, Leader Olumba Olumba Obu, about 100 years ago, specifically, since 30th December, 1918.”

“The lighting of the Centenary Torch of the Ancient of Days, a prelude to a year-long centenary celebration is scheduled for the 9th and 10th of June, 2018. Activities marking the centenary are scheduled for the whole of 2018, tagged ‘The Year of Leader Olumba Olumba Obu’. Grand Finale is billed for the 30th of December, 2018 at the U. J. Esuene Stadium, Calabar, Cross River State.

Continuing, Dagogo explains: “Whilst the lighting of the Centenary Torch is taking place Nation to Nation and State to State, the Torch of the Centenary will be received in Rivers State at the BCS Cathedral (Hqtrs), 125 Aggrey Road, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.”

Speaking on the purpose of the event, he stressed: “Anointing of the children of God to prepare them adequately for the tasks ahead. Whoever witnesses the Light shall never experience darkness.