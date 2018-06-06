Activist Berates Minister Over New Wage Implementation Date

An environmental activist, Comrade Ndamzi Amadi has berated the Minister of Labour, Dr Chris Ngige, over plans to shift the minimum wage commencement in September this year.

The activist who spoke in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt Monday, said that the minister of labour was not sensitive over the dire financial situation of workers in the country.

He said that even the September date for the new minimum wage take off was too far judging by the level of poverty already faced by the people.

Amadi noted that the Federal Government through the minister of labour, should ensure that all modalities were concluded before September date for the new minimum wage.

He explained that the federal government’s twist of plans was not justified as Nigerian workers have over the years shown more than commitment to duty.

The activist, who is a trained agriculturalist, maintained that the new minimum wage would as a morale booster to the workers.

He regretted that the minister of labour who was a civil servant could speak against workers welfare after he has enjoyed robust pay during his era.

According to him, there was need for the federal government to double the new minimum wage package, due to the high cost of commodities in the market.

He recalled that since all and sundry are exposed to the same market situation, that it would be counter-productive to under pay a certain group.

The environmental expert insisted that the federal government up maintain its earlier date for the minimum wage take-off or face the wrath of Nigerian workers.

He also called for synergy among labour leaders in the country in order to enable them achieve their target.

It would be recalled that the Minister of Labour, Dr Chris Ngige had earlier announced that the new minimum package of N66,500 as canvassed by Labour, may no longer-take-off in September.