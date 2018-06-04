Wike Commissions More Projects

As part of the Third Anniversary celebrations of Governor Nyesom Wike’s administration in Rivers State, more key projects were unveiled last week.

The projects include: N17billion Garrison- Trans Amadi- Woji—Elelenwo Road,19 roads in Elele Alimini in Emohua Local Government Area, and 10 internal roads in Omoku/Ogba/Egbema Ndoni Local Government Area of the state.

Wike also commissioned the ultra model Rivers State Cultural Centre which was named after the legendary highlife maestro, Rex Jim Lawson

The cultural centre was commissioned Saturday by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi.

Wike said the centre was abandoned by the past administration led by Chibuike Amaechi who refused to fund the project.

He stated that his administration resolved to do it because of the importance of culture to Rivers State.

The Ooni lauded Wike for the project, saying it promotes culture and tourism.

The Royal father praised the Rivers State Governor for the enviable leadership he is giving to the people of the state and urged other Governors and political leaders in the country to emulate the governor.

The former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, who commissioned the Garrison- Trans Amadi- Woji – Elelenwo road on Friday, hailed Wike for the huge infrastructural development in the state.

The 8.4km road has six bridges, seven roundabouts and street light.

He charged those using the road to put it in good use saying maintenance of the road is important.

Abubakar also stressed the need for peace in the state and the country, noting that without peace there can be no meaningful development in the society.

Another major event last week in Government House was the hosting of the South South Governors Meeting. At the meeting, the governors insisted on restructuring of the country for true federalism and an increase of the 13 per cent derivation due the zone from the S1 billion Security fund from Excess Crude Account.

Also last week, the foundation laying stone of the Real Madrid Academy was performed at the General Yakubu Gowom Stadium.

The wife of Rivers State Governor, Hon Justice Eberechi Suzette Nyesom- Wike , during the 2018 Children’s Day Celebration, called on Rivers State children to take their education seriously.

She noted that education is key to their progress in the society.

Chris Oluoh