We’re Not Controlled By Executive – Pepple

The lawmaker representing Bonny Constituency in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon Abinye Blessing Pepple has dismissed claims making the rounds that the state assembly was under the control and dictates of the executive, describing such claims as absolutely not correct.

Speaking to assembly correspondents after last Thursday’s plenary, Pepple said rather the legislature in the state enjoys a healthy, robust and fantastic relationship with the executive, which according to him, has given birth to the plethora of projects delivered by the present administration.

“Every arm of government is independent, the legislature is independent, the judiciary is independent, the executive is independent, what we do is to have a common synergy to ensure good governance and that is what we are enjoying exactly in Rivers State, so anybody that says the executive impinges on the functions of the legislature is absolutely not correct”, he noted.

It would be recalled that the House, last Thursday, also rounded off its 3rd session and is expected to resume sitting on Thursday.